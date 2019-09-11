New primary school building opens in Stratford-on-Slaney

YOUNGSTERS attending Scoil Naisiúnta Mhuire in Stratford-on-Slaney had a very special first day last week because they walked into a brand new school.

Principal Mary O’Keeffe said that excitement levels rocketed when the pupils and their parents got to finally step inside the new building on Monday 2 September.

“It’s brilliant! The children love it. Everything is so clean and new. We’re delighted!” said Ms O’Keeffe.

The building boasts three mainstream classrooms, a learning support room, an office and staffroom. It has replaced prefabs that had been used as classrooms for the past three decades and the original central building that was too dilapidated to be refurbished. The oldest part of the school dated back to 1911 and this was extended in 1956, after which the prefabs were added. The entire lot was razed to the ground last summer and for the past year the school operated out of the grounds of the local church hall.

Costing some €700,000, the new building features beautiful granite stone, while all rooms are light and airy. It was designed by Louis Burke Architects in Dublin and constructed by Breen Brothers Builders Ltd, Wexford.