‘Northern Ireland-only backstop doesn’t work for the UK,’ says Boris Johnson

The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has reiterated his stance that a Northern Ireland-only backstop will not be used to break the Brexit deadlock.

It comes after reports that he was considering the option for a regulatory border in the Irish Sea

The idea of a Northern Ireland-only backstop had been reintroduced as the parliamentary impasse in the UK meant a no-deal Brexit became increasingly likely, and no agreed solution on how to manage the border has yet been offered during negotiations between the EU and UK.

In a Facebook Live Q&A with the public, Mr Johnson said: “The crucial thing to understand is we will not accept either a Northern Ireland-only backstop, that simply doesn’t work for the UK.

“We’ve got to come out whole and entire and solve the problems of the Northern Ireland border and I am absolutely certain that we can do that.”

Yesterday evening, the DUP met Mr Johnson at Downing Street where he rejected the idea.

DUP leader Arlene Foster and parliamentary leader Nigel Dodds met the Prime Minister and afterwards Mrs Foster released a statement saying Mr Johnson had again rejected the idea of a special economic zone for Northern Ireland.

“The Prime Minister rejected a Northern Ireland-only backstop in a letter to Donald Tusk on 19 August,” a statement said.

“It is undemocratic and unconstitutional and would place a tariff border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom. That would be unacceptable.

“During today’s meeting, the Prime Minister confirmed his rejection of the Northern Ireland-only backstop and his commitment to securing a deal which works for the entire United Kingdom as well as our neighbours in the Republic of Ireland.”