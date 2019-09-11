  • Home >
One in six school children classed as overweight or obese, research shows

Wednesday, September 11, 2019

One in six school children is classified as overweight or obese however levels have stabilised in recent years, especially in girls.

That is according to a new national nutrition survey of primary school children in Ireland.

The study was carried out by a team of researchers from University College Cork, Cork Institute of Technology, University College Dublin and Technological University Dublin.

It found that the majority of children in Ireland, 78%, are within the normal weight range.

16% of children are overweight or obese, down from 25% in the last survey.

It also found that obesity levels have stabilised especially in girls going from 30% in the last survey to 19%.

Intakes of fruit and vegetables are low with children are eating about three servings a day, well below the recommended five to seven-a-day.

The survey also found that 69% of children met the recommendation of at least 60 minutes per day of physical activity.

