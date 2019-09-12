Exciting youth project launched in Tullow

TULLOW Youth Project has launched a new and exciting programme under the guidance of its first full-time youth worker and a squad of qualified team leaders.

This has been made possible by funding it has received from government agencies such as the Department of Family and Social Affairs and Kilkenny/Carlow Education Training Board (KCETB).

Cathy Lillycrap, the project’s first full-time senior youth worker, will spearhead the initiative along with part-time team leaders Amand Vaikuls, Brigid Doran and Emma O’Brien.

“Our main aim is to empower young people and to help them reach their full potential,” said Cathy.

“Since we received this funding, we are now open six days a week instead of two, and it has made a huge difference to the work we do and the projects we undertake,” she added.

Up and running for more than 20 years, Tullow Youth Project is located at Bishop’s House on Chapel Lane. Its broad remit includes youth counselling and helping pupils transfer from primary to secondary school as well as assisting the elderly.

Its members are aged between 12 and 24 years and come from Tullow and surrounding towns.

Among the dignitaries at the launch were Carlow County Council cathaoirleach John Pender; Elaine Rowe, a member of the board of management with Carlow Regional Youth Services; and Martha Bolger representing KCETB

Although the atmosphere was upbeat at the launch, an air of nostalgia prevailed when a special plaque was unveiled to the late Eddie Dawson for his valued contribution over many years to the young people of Bishop’s House. The unveiling was attended by his daughter Natalie and grandchildren Rose and Emma O’Toole.

If you would like to join this vibrant group, drop in to Bishop’s House, Chapel Lane, Tullow or call Cathy on 059 9152297/085 8338732.