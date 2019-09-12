  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Family concerned for Irish man with dementia missing in Spain

Family concerned for Irish man with dementia missing in Spain

Thursday, September 12, 2019

A Dublin man who suffers from dementia and epilepsy is missing in Spain.

Duncan Crozier-Shaw had been holidaying in the Costa del Sol and his family are worried he may be disorientated or confused.

When last seen, he was wearing blue shorts, a pink polo shirt with green stripes, and sunglasses, his family said.

“He has been missing from the El Cortez Ingles Shopping complex in Costa Mijas since 11.30am local time on Wednesday the September 11,” Mr Crozier-Shaw’s son Geoff said in a statement.

Mr Crozier-Shaw has also missed doses of medication, Geoff added.

The family has appealed for anyone with information to contact local police or the Irish Embassy in Madrid.

“The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance,” a spokesperson for the department confirmed.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Legal challenge in Belfast High Court over UK Brexit strategy dismissed

Thursday, 12/09/19 - 11:30am

Researchers in Belfast discover new ways to convert single use plastics into larger items

Thursday, 12/09/19 - 7:30am

Over 250,000 burglaries in Ireland over 10-year period

Thursday, 12/09/19 - 7:10am