Patrol car rammed during high-speed Garda pursuit of burglars in Cork

A high-speed chase has taken place in Cork following a burglary.
Two men were disturbed during a break-in at a house on the Rochestown Road in the city.
Gardaí pursued the men before they abandoned the vehicle they were travelling in on the N40 at the Carrigaline exit.
A Garda patrol car was rammed during the pursuit.
Eyewitnesses report that up to five unmarked cars and a number of squad cars were involved in the operation.
It is understood the occupants of the car – a grey-coloured Audi – ran across the west and eastbound lanes of the N40 in the direction of Mahon Golf Course to evade officers.