An elderly man is one of a number of people who had their homes ransacked in Waterford today.

The 86-year-old who lives alone near Portlaw was not in the house at the time, after leaving the property just minutes before the thieves struck.

Another robbery took place at a house in Kilmacthomas and another in Waterford city.

Gardaí are investigating whether the spate of robberies were all carried out by the same gang.