Gardaí make two arrests after officers find guns and drugs in Dublin raid

Gardaí have seized guns and drugs in a raid in Dublin today.
Gardaí from Mountjoy Garda station searched a premises at Palmerston Hall, Dominick Street, Dublin 7, at around 5pm this evening.
During the course of the search, two firearms were seized along with heroin and cannabis plants with an estimated street value of €22,000.
They also found a designer watch and clothing with an estimated value of €30,000 and a small sum of cash.
Two men, aged 26 and 32, were arrested at the scene and both are being held at Mountjoy Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
The investigation is ongoing.