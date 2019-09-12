Ireland the most expensive country for tobacco and non-alcoholic drinks in EU

Ireland is the most expensive country in the eurozone for tobacco and non-alcoholic beverages.

It is also the second most expensive for alcohol and the fourth most expensive for food among countries that use the euro.

Broadening this out to the entire continent, Ireland does not fare much better: it is second most expensive country for non-alcoholic drinks, third for tobacco and fourth for alcohol.

A new comparison of food and drink prices checked prices on 400 items, including bread and cereals, meat, fish, milk, cheese, eggs, oils, fruit, vegetables, non-alcoholic drinks, tobacco and alcohol in 37 European countries.

Unsurprisingly, Ireland ranked among the most expensive when it comes to a wide range of consumer goods.

Of the 37 countries, Ireland was joint 8th most expensive for food with Sweden. Ireland’s position varied from being the 22nd most expensive for oils and fats to being the 6th most expensive for fruits, vegetables and potatoes, and milk, cheese and eggs.

Of the eurozone countries, Ireland was joint 4th most expensive for food. Only Austria, Luxembourg and Finland had higher price levels.

For non-alcoholic beverages, a category including minerals, water, tea and coffee, Ireland was 2nd most expensive of the 37 countries and most expensive of the 28 European Union members.

When it comes to alcohol, Ireland was the second most expensive in the EU, with prices here 77% above the EU average. Iceland was the most expensive country surveyed when it comes to alcohol, and Bosnia & Herzegovina and North Macedonia were cheapest.

For food and non-alcoholic beverages, Norway was the most expensive country with prices on average 63% above the EU average. North Macedonia was the least expensive at an average of 38% below the EU average.

Irish prices were 20% above the EU28 average.

For tobacco products, Irish prices were just over double the EU average, with only the UK and Norway more expensive.

The data was released on the same day as the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) which revealed that alcohol and tobacco have increased by 3.1% in the last 12 months. Electricity and other fuels are 2.9% more expensive than this time last year, and there were decreases in the price of furnishings, clothing and footwear, communications and transport.