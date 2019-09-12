‘It’s nice to be part of history’ – landowner Seamus Quirke

CARLOW landowners spoke of their delight in playing their part in history as the National Ploughing Championships return to the county for the first time since 2006.

Twenty-nine landowners have provided 700 acres for the ploughing, exhibition grounds and parking at Ballintrane, Fenagh.

Fields that would typically be filled with barley, wheat and corn will be now populated by around 100,000 people on each day of the festival.

“It’s nice to be part of history,” said landowner and tillage farmer Seamus Quirke. “If I can get away at all, I always go to the ploughing. It’s nice to see to the new things that are going on in farming as well as the things that are unrelated.”

Seamus was also pleased to see more new blood and women in the ploughing competitions, which shows the health of event.

It’s a proud occasion for the Quirke family, and Seamus was joined at the launch last week by his father Seamie, who farmed the land before him, his mother Ann and wife Tara.

Seamus is looking forward to the start of event on Tuesday 17 September and plans to savour the experience.

“It will be great to walk around and see the hustle and bustle. It will be something to be remembered for long time.”

Henry Nolan is another landowner who is looking forward to the championships. Henry farms the land with his nephew Cody.

Typically, the event is something that the Myshall man doesn’t have time for.

“I am usually working,” he said. “It’s nice to have it here. Hopefully, we’ll get the weather. We’ll take what comes!”

Among the other key landholders are the likes of the Brennan brothers from Kilkenny.

There was little disruption for local farmers, who were tasked with sowing grass instead of crops.

Bringing the event to Carlow was no easy feat, and the Carlow Ploughing Association made a concerted effort into bringing it about. It is one of the smallest associations in the country, but as long-standing member Seán Esmonde remarked: “We have the best ploughmen!”

Last year, branch chairperson Eamonn Treacy and Seán, who is from the Fighting Cocks, went knocking on the doors of landowners in the area.

“We used to talk about it for years … would it ever come to the area,” said Seán.

There had been a previous unsuccessful attempt to bring it to area, but Seán was encouraged from conversations from the likes Seamie Quirke.

“We went around to talk to all the landowners and there was no problem whatsoever,” he said.

From there, the National Ploughing Championships became involved and discussions began in earnest. The rest, as they say, is history.