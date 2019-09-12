Man charged over bomb found under PSNI officer’s car

Thursday, September 12, 2019

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a bomb was planted under a PSNI officer’s car.

File photo.

The charges relate to the discovery of a “viable improvised explosive device” in the car park of Shandon Park Golf Club in east Belfast in June.

The site is a short distance from the Police Service of Northern Ireland headquarters.

The device was declared viable by British army bomb disposal experts.

Dissident republican group, the New IRA, claimed responsibility at the time.

A 38-year old has been charged with attempted murder, making explosives with intent to endanger life or cause serious injury to property and possessing explosives with intent to endanger life or cause serious injury to property.

He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court tomorrow.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Gardaí investigate spate of robberies in Waterford

Thursday, 12/09/19 - 10:00pm

Gardaí make two arrests after officers find guns and drugs in Dublin raid

Thursday, 12/09/19 - 9:40pm

Patrol car rammed during high-speed Garda pursuit of burglars in Cork

Thursday, 12/09/19 - 5:10pm