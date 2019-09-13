Comprehensive traffic plan will ensure easy access to ploughing site

ONE of the pillars to the success of the National Ploughing Championships will be getting people in and out of the site safely.

With 100,000 expected to converge on Ballintrane each day between 17-19 September, traffic disruption will be inevitable, but gardaí aim to keep it to a minimum.

Seven separate routes have been developed to cater to traffic from all over the country, with more than 100 gardaí involved in the road-policing operation.

A smart-phone app with traffic information will be launched today (Tuesday), while motorists will also be able to follow real-time traffic information via An Garda Síochána and the National Ploughing Association websites.

“We will be asking the travelling public to log onto the garda website, the NPA website. There you will find details about the best route to take,” said Superintendent Aidan Brennan of Carlow Garda Station.

“We will ask that you switch off the sat navs, you’ll only find yourselves going against the flow of traffic.”

The only planned road closure in place will be the N80 between Circle K, Tinryland and Ballykealey House from noon on Monday to noon on Friday. This is to facilitate buses, emergency traffic and local use. Residents will be given passes.

M9 exit ramps at Motorway Junction 5 will be closed to all motorists for the duration of the championships. All routes will be two-way, apart from a section of road on the green route, which will cater for traffic from the west.

This one-way system will be in place between Rathbaun Lane at Grange, onto Rathoe and the N80. It will be operation into the ploughing site in the morning and will switch in the afternoon.

Motorists heading through the county to and from the southeast are advised that diversions will be in place.

Traffic travelling from Carlow to Wexford will divert at Deerpark Road Roundabout towards Castledermot. At peak traffic times, traffic will be diverted left at Prumplestown Cross (L4012) and travel to its junction with Castledermot (R448), turning right. From Castledermot, traffic will travel through Tullow (R418) and rejoin the N80 at Closh Cross.

Traffic travelling from Wexford to Carlow on the N80 will divert at Kildavin towards Myshall (R724). Traffic will continue through Myshall, Fenagh and Bagenalstown, turning right at the Royal Oak Junction (R448) towards Carlow. Traffic will rejoin the N80 at Dr Cullen Road Roundabout, Carlow.

All relevant junction and car park entrances/exits will have appropriate signage and will be controlled by garda personnel.

Speaking at the launch of the ploughing last week, Supt Brennan said motorists in traffic should be mindful of cars both in front and behind them.

“We don’t want fender benders and bangs on the road. That is not good for smooth traffic flow.”

Outlining the work that has gone into the traffic plan, Supt Brennan said a team under the direction of Chief Superintendent Dominic Hayes was established when it was first announced.

Planning involved three stages. Gardaí analysed roads across the country that would transport people from the length and breadth of Ireland to Carlow. They consulted with colleagues in Laois, Kildare, Offaly, Tipperary, Wexford, Waterford and Wicklow.

Supt Brennan said the traffic plan was worked on in close conjunction with the ploughing association, Carlow County Council and local stakeholders.

The second stage involved assessing the impact it would have on local communities, most notably the N80, while the third stage engaged the local community.

Inspector Audrey Dormer and Tullow Sergeant Joe Hanley had been to the fore of working with communities along with Sgt Jim Ryan in Bagenalstown and Sgt Conor Egan in Carlow. Supt Brennan said it had been “eye-opening” to see the number of small businesses and enterprises in Carlow. He said gardaí had worked with businesses and schools to minimise disruption. A dedicated contact number to gardaí has been set up especially for them.

“Life will go on during the ploughing championships and we will work with these communities over the event,” said Supt Brennan.

The traffic plan will be launched today (Tuesday). For further information, log onto www.garda.ie and www.npa.ie.