Firemen’s car wash raises vital funds for kids’ cancer charity

Friday, September 13, 2019

FIREMEN from Carlow, Tullow and Hacketstown got soapy recently when they turned their attention to scrubbing cars!

They were involved in a national fundraising campaign by firefighters all over the country called “putting out fires on children’s cancer”. The fundraising drive included a bucket collection as well as car washing sessions and, at the Tullow fire station, a delectable cake sale!

Firefighters Anthony Kirwan and Deane Maher fundraising for the charity for Aoibheannn’s Pink Tie in Tullow Photos:Paul Curran

Thankfully, the last rays of summer sunshine drenched the firemen as they had great craic washing cars in Hacketstown.

The fire service was supporting a campaign by the Aoibhinn’s Pink Tie charity to build a house for parents of sick children in Our Lady’s Hospital for Sick Children in Crumlin.

“This campaign was launched earlier in the year and the children’s stories are absolutely heartbreaking,” Paul Curran, one of the firefighters involved, told ***The Nationalist***. “You can see what it means to the parents that they can stay in Dublin while their children are being treated in hospital.

“The local firefighters in Hacketsown, Tullow and Carlow collected over €7,000 between them. Bagenalstown fire and rescue service hopes will host their event later in the month.

“Support from the people of Co Carlow was amazing and the Carlow firemen would like to thank all those who gave donations and participated on the day,” added Paul.

For more information about the charity, log onto  www.aoibheannspinktie.ie.

 

By Elizabeth Lee
