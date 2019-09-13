Gardaí renew appeal for missing Dublin teen

Friday, September 13, 2019

Gardaí in Dublin are renewing their appeal for information on a teenager missing for over two weeks.

Chantelle Doyle was last seen in Lucan village around 6pm on Thursday August, 29, according to the gardaí.

She is described as being 5’ 5’’ in height, of slim build, with long sandy brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a red jacket, grey T-shirt, black leggings and green/blue Nike runners.

She is believed to frequent Dublin City centre, Summerhill, Tallaght and Balbriggan areas.

Anyone with any information are asked to contact Lucan Garda Station or any garda station.

