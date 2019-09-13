Local beauties in line for Miss Ireland crown

FOUR local young women are vying for the title of Miss Ireland as they face down 31 other hopefuls for the coveted crown.

Natalia Nykiel, a fifth-year student in St Leo’s College, Carlow, who hails from Graiguecullen, will represent Co Carlow at the event in The Helix Centre, Dublin on Saturday night.

Graignamanagh native Sara Canning (21) is hoping to bring the diamante crown back to her home county as she’s representing Kilkenny South in the competition.

Sara is in third year at Mary Immaculate College in Limerick, where she studies early childhood care and education.

The girls qualified for the national finals of the Miss Ireland competition after they were selected in a local beauty pageant that took place in May in Kilkenny city.

Saoirse Byrne, from Ballinkillen, is representing the south of the county. Eighteen-year-old Saoirse is studying in Carlow Institute for Further Education and hopes to become a secondary school art teacher. Ballymurphy native, Michelle Murphy, who is representing Laois, works in retail in Kilkenny city.

The local event is organised by Fiona Foley and her partner Chris Kavanagh, who’s a columnist with The Nationalist.

Previous winners of the Miss Ireland title include Rosanna Davison, Holly Carpenter and Andrea Roche.