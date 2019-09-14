Man due in court after €50k drug seizure in M1

A man is due in court today facing drug charges after gardaí seized over €50,000 of benzocaine, a mixing agent used for cociane after stopping a car on the M1 earlier this week.

The man was initially arrested for dangerous driving and released on bail before being re-arrested yesterday on the drug charge.

Gardaí from Louth Division and Road Policing Unit had stopped a Northern-registered car on the motorway at Whiterath, Co Louth that was driving in an erratic manner.

A search of the vehicle located a large quantity of powder, later confirmed to be benzocaine, in plastic containers.

Gardaí estimate that the drugs have a street value in excess of €50,000, a spokesperson said.

The 52-year-old was detained at Drogheda Garda Station under and is due to appear before a special sitting of a District Court today.