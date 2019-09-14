New book highlights the importance of rural communities

THE fruits of a project about belonging and being part of a community in south Carlow were launched recently.

Memory Map was run by the Rathanna Community Group Committee and local visual artist Annabel König, and a book, a result of the project, was launched in Rathanna Hall recently.

The project began in July of last year at Rathanna Community Hall, with nine get-togethers of Memory Map held on the first Friday of the month. An average of between 20 to 30 people attended the meetings, although this number went up and down.

The get-together featured a diverse array of speakers, including Mairead Lavery of the Irish Farmers Journal, former government minister Mary White and writer Lorna Sixsmith.

Each meeting revolved around a different topic. One evening would look at long traditions like Whitford’s annual threshing, while others related to a woman’s place in farming and the future of small farms.

The conversations that were recorded formed the basis for a book by Annabel, who also did her own research. The publication is also filled with beautiful images of the locality snapped by Annabel.

She said: “It’s about trying to capture what was going on in the community over the past 20 to 30 years and the hopes they had for a small rural community. We all know how hard it is to keep rural communities alive these days.”

The initiative also had a social purpose: bringing people into the community together to have conversations.

Annabel was struck by the knowledge in local communities.

“There is an incredible amount of knowledge contained in the community. Unless you find a way to keep young people there and pass on these stories, those stories will not be there.”

The book was not a nostalgic project, but and observational one. Rathanna is a vibrant community. The annual hill farming showcase took place there last weekend and the project coincided with the growth of interest in the community garden at Rathanna. It is also hoped to restore Mick Heffernan’s bridge outside Rathanna. Annabel lauded the community group committee who supported the initiative and the great turnout at the book’s launch.

Hopes are high that a podcast will also be produced from the collected material.

Memory Map is the third instalment of Annabel’s ongoing work based on Abraham Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs – a theory in psychology involving human motivation.

The book is on sale at O’Shea’s and Brophy’s in Borris. People can also get a copy by contacting Annabel through her website or via Rathanna Community Group’s Facebook page.