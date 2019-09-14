Old clock finds new home at ultra-modern Tyndall College

THE clock that hangs in the assembly hall at Tyndall College is an old-fashioned one with a wooden frame.

It’s by far the oldest thing in the building because it’s the clock that originally hung in Carlow Vocational School when it was based on Dublin Street in Carlow town.

George Bernard Shaw, the playwright, gifted the town a building called The Assembly Rooms so that vocational education could be developed, and from 1923, that’s where the school was based. Fast-forward almost 90 years and you’ve a brand-new school filled, literally, with box-fresh furniture and equipment, having opened just two weeks ago.

“Everything is new, so everyone’s getting used to it,” beamed principal Gerry McGill, in between using a walkie-talkie. He uses it to communicate with the 67 staff members who are spread across three floors in 40 general class rooms and other specialist rooms, including six science labs, three home economics rooms, tech graph rooms, carpentry, metal work, art, needlework … the place is huge.

Indeed, underneath the clock is a large map of the school alongside a signpost, directing students and teachers alike to the classrooms.

Gerry and the staff are still pinching themselves, unable to quite believe that they have a multi-million euro new college, and all of them are walking around with smiles on their faces when they’re not trying to herd the students in the right direction.

The school is based around a central atrium, which is used as a refectory and general assembly area. Off this are three wings, dedicated to different subjects, depending on whether they’re purely academic or practical subjects. Tyndall College has

facilities that other schools don’t have, such as a fully-fitted-out library, which teacher Dermot O’Boyle is still in the process of sorting out. It’ll take him months, he reckons, to catalogue all the books and resource materials.

“This is a big deal for us. We wouldn’t have had this before,” Gerry smiles.

A whistle-stop tour of the building takes a full hour, hence Gerry’s need for a walkie-talkie. He doesn’t see the inside of his office during school opening hours because he’s on the ground, constantly talking to teachers, staff and students.

He’s a man in demand, yet, apart from the new influx of first years, he knows all the students’ names. He reckons it’ll take him about two more weeks and he’ll be **au fait*** with the first years’ names, too.

We come across one such class of newbies in one of the long corridors looking a little bit nervous and very young.

“These are Da Vinci 1,” Orla Flynn, their head teacher announces, introducing them.

“The first-year classes are all called after artists, so we have Da Vinci, Picasso, Dali and Monet,” she explains, while Gerry adds that the second years are all called after birds of prey. None of the classes are streamed, though, and the fact that some students have needs that are different to others is woven into the fabric of the school’s ethos.

For example, they have a room called ‘Behaviour for learning’ especially for students who might need time out during the school day.

“This room is for students with behavioural difficulties. They’re supported here and this is their space to help them through their day. Sometimes the school day is too long for some students. When the department offered us this, we jumped at the chance,” Gerry continues.

Tyndall College also has an autism unit, plus another space for students with other special needs. There were notices up, pointing people in the direction of the special needs zone of the school, but Gerry took them down.

“This school is about inclusivity and the area is not segregated from the rest, either. The whole idea is that everyone is welcome here,” says Gerry.

We also walk past a glass office that has four people working in it. This is the dedicated school liaison team – people who are there specifically to support students and their families, who may be struggling to cope with either going to school or sending their children to school.

Outside, there’s a carefully designed concourse, complete with oversized umbrellas so that the kids can relax and hang out like all teenagers do, while further away is the biggest school gym in the county. This is a space that’s shared with the Carlow Institute for Further Education, which is on the same campus.

This year, 527 students are attending Tyndall College, up from just 230 two years ago. Amazingly, one wing of the school hasn’t even opened – it’s not needed because the school’s capacity is 1,000, so there’s plenty of space for it to grow into.

The old clock on the assembly hall wall ticks on past one o’clock. It’s lunch time, so in seconds, the empty corridors are filled with hundreds of young people, including all the Da Vincis, Picassos, Dahlis and Monets.

George Bernard Shaw would be so proud …