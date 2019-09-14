Varadkar calls for end to protests are beef talks set to resume

Talks aimed at resolving the ongoing beef dispute will begin again today.

Meat Industry Ireland, which pulled out of planned discussions last Monday, says it will attend the meeting at the Department of Agriculture in Dublin.

The row over beef prices has seen production stopped at many factories due to blockades by farmers.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has urged the parties to enter back into the talks in good faith:

“These issues can only be resolved around the table and I can everyone should come to that table,” the Taoiseach said.

“That includes farmers, that also includes Meat Industry Ireland – we need to talk and the Minister is available to chair and facilitate those talks.”

Mr Varadkar has also called for protests at factories to end.

As a consequence of those protests, decent people who are working in factories, who are not to blame for this in any way, have lost their jobs and are losing their incomes and may be struggling to pay the rent this week and this month.

Meat Industry Ireland has confirmed they are entering the negotiations organised by the Agriculture Minister, Michael Creed.

He says he expects all sides to recognise the urgency of the situation, and to enter talks in good faith.

Beef Plan Movement South West Chairman, Dermot O’Brien says farmers must get a fair price for their beef.

“The price of beef is too low, they are covering the costs.

This is not acceptable, it is not sustainable and it can’t go on.

“To the Minister, you have to use all the resources available to you today to try to bring about a final resolution.”