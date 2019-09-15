‘Appetite for a deal’ as beef talks continue

Sunday, September 15, 2019

Talks to find a resolution to the ongoing beef row are continuing at the Department of Agriculture.

The various groups involved in the dispute are considering proposals.

The Irish Food Board is reassuring consumers about the quality and traceability of processed Irish meat.

Bord Bia says it is aware some Irish beef products are currently being processed at plants outside the Republic of Ireland – but says the practice is being carried out within fully traceable guidelines – in order to secure continued supplies.

Meanwhile, sources close to this weekend’s ongoing talks in Dublin say there is “an appetite for a deal” after seven weeks of protests.

