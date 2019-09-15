Bruton ‘determined we end era of self-regulation for social media firms’

The Communications Minister Richard Bruton has said he is determined to make the internet safer, especially for children.

Richard Bruton, pictured at the launch of the National Broadband Plan this summer.

The Minister is setting out his stall for the coming Dáil term at the Fine Gael think-in.

He wants to publish the heads of the Online Safety and Media Regulation Bill, which will put new obligations on social media companies.

The companies will have to operate codes of conduct, overseen by an independent Online Safety Commissioner to make the internet safer, particularly for children.

He says he is determined we end the era of self-regulation for social media firms.

He adds the Government will be signing the National Broadband Contract over the coming weeks.

The Minister wants to start the roll-out of future-proofed, high-speed broadband to the 1.1 million people living in rural Ireland who need it.

Minister Bruton is also aiming to drive forward implementation of the Climate Action Plan.

He says a number of key decisions will be taken before Christmas.