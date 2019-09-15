David will fly the Carlow flag at Young Entrepreneur final

DAVID Bambrick, a young businessman who set up a company that helps jockeys improve their performances, is Co Carlow’s only contestant in the final of Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur (IBYE).

David from Equireel is a graduate of the Smurfit Business School. He founded Equireel, a media company that focuses on using unmanned cameras to enable riders analyse and improve their performances in eventing.

He has recently signed a contract with FEI, the world governing body for equestrian sports. David’s first start-up was Blucoup, a mobile application that notifies consumers of offers as they pass directly by a store.

David was in Dublin last week to meet minister for business, enterprise and innovation Heather Humphreys as well as minister for trade and employment Pat Breen. They were joined by the other 23 finalists at Government Buildings in the lead-up to the IBYE national final.

David had the opportunity to discuss his businesses and ideas with the ministers ahead of the IBYE final, which takes place this Sunday, 15 September, at Google HQ in Dublin. The 24 entrepreneurs also attended a pitch training day at Google HQ, where they were given extensive training and they had the chance to meet their fellow finalists for the first time.

The IBYE programme is run by the 31 Local Enterprise Offices (LEOs) in local authorities, funded by the government of Ireland with the support of the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation and Enterprise Ireland.

The 24 IBYE finalists for 2019 will compete for a €100,000 fund across the three categories. The winner of the Best Business Idea will receive a €15,000 investment, with the runner-up securing a €5,000 investment. The Best Start-Up Business and Best-Established Business winners will receive a €25,000 investment each, with the runners-up in those categories receiving a €5,000 investment, while the 2019 Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur selected from the three category winners will receive an additional €20,000 investment.

For more information on the competition, go to www.IBYE.ie and for additional information on Local Enterprise Office supports and programmes, check out www.LocalEnterprise.ie