Drivers who broke speed limit near the Fighting Cocks will not be fined

CARLOW motorists who fear they may have been caught by a GoSafe van two days after a speed limit change near the site of the National Ploughing Championships have been told that they should not expect fines.

The van was located near the Fighting Cocks on the N80, two days after a road works speed limit order was imposed on Thursday 28 August.

The speed limit had been reduced from 100kph to 60kph in the townlands of Templepeter, Graiguealug, Clonmacshane and Ballintrane.

A number of 60kph signs were erected on the road and it’s believed the change caught many drivers unawares until they saw a GoSafe van the following Saturday.

However, gardaí have confirmed to The Nationalist that the GoSafe van in place was “monitoring” traffic volume and speed.

“It’s in the interest of safety of people at the site and for all road users,” said Inspector Anthony Farrell of the divisional traffic unit. “The aim of it was not to give tickets.”

Drivers had complained to Carlow County Council and elected representatives after the van appeared.

A Carlow driver, who feared she had been caught speeding, contacted The Nationalist about the issue last week.

“There is no advance warning for the 60kph zone; there is just one sign there. When you are driving this road pretty often, you are used to 100kph,” said the woman, who uses the road on a regular basis.

“I am just annoyed about this. If I had known of the speed-limit change, I would hold my hands up. I don’t think it was highlighted enough.”

The woman, who did not wish to be named, also questioned the safety of traffic travelling at 100kph slowing down to 60kph on a busy stretch.

Insp Farrell rejected any suggestion that the change raised safety issues, stating it was an evidence-based approach.

Carlow County Council applied for the speed limit order following consultation with gardaí and Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

Director of services Dan McInerney said the area was similar to a construction site, with articulated vehicles turning in and off the road requiring the change.

He said the change was advertised in The Nationalist and the national press on two occasions before it was imposed.

Mr McInerney stated that when complaints were received, a variable message sign (VMS) was installed on the N80 to warn drivers of the change.

Mr McInerney said he “put his hands up” that it would have been better to have had a VMS in place when the change was imposed.

Insp Farrell added that it was “misfortunate timing” that the speed van was in place so soon after the change.

He said it would have been better to allow the change to bed in for a few more days so that drivers could get used to it.

Insp Farrell said marked and unmarked patrol cars were also in use to monitor traffic speeds on the N80 and other roads in the area.