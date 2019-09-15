Gardaí seek help tracing missing Dublin teenager Jodie Mulvihill

  • Home >
Sunday, September 15, 2019

Gardaí have asked for the public’s help in tracing missing Dublin teenager Jodie Mulvihill.

Jodie, who is 17, is missing from Lucan, Co Dublin since Friday, September 13.

She was last seen on Sidmonton Avenue, Bray, Co. Wicklow at 7pm on Friday evening.

Jodie is described as being 5’2″ in height, with red hair, of slim build with brown eyes and has a nose piercing.

When last seen Jodie was wearing a white jacket with fur on the hood, a pale pink top, baby blue jeans and white Nike runners.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact gardaí in Ronanstown garda station on 01 666 7700, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

