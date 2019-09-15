inCarlow magazine showcases the natural beauty of our county

A MAGAZINE which aims to showcase the innovation, ambition and success of Co Carlow to visitors at the National Ploughing Championships and beyond was launched last week.

A gathering from across the county attended the launch of the inCarlow magazine on Thursday.

The publication is filled with engaging interviews and features on prominent Carlovians and local institutions and was commissioned by Carlow County Council in partnership with Carlow Tourism and supported by County Carlow Chamber.

Speaking about the publication, the local authority’s chief executive Kathleen Holohan said it was filled with inspiring stories of local people who made their presence felt both at home and abroad.

“We believe that Co Carlow is multi-talented and many-faceted, providing a compelling blend of heritage, creativity, natural beauty, historic and modern elements; all enhanced by our people, who have ambition, innovation and success built into their DNA,” she said.

“The inCarlow magazine was created to illuminate the unique interwoven tapestry that depicts the intrinsic relationship between Carlow people and their place. A common thread running through our content for this issue is the inspiring stories of Co Carlow people and their impact on both the local community and world stage. They represent the very best of what the county has to offer through the difference made by their daily contributions – and achievements of a lifetime,” added the CEO.

Launching the publication, cllr John Pender, cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council, said the magazine had been commissioned as part of the council’s work in the run-up to the National Ploughing Championships.

“I’d like to personally thank everybody involved in this project, which showcases not just the story that makes Co Carlow a place of wonder but also the collaborative nature of our work.”

Editorial and design of the magazine was by Alhaus, a Dublin content company.

Speaking at the launch, Alison O’Byrne, editor-in-chief of Alhaus, spoke of her delight in working with the council on the project and looked forward to the readers’ reaction.

“For us, inCarlow magazine is all about the reader experience – and Carlow provided us with a rich tapestry of both people and places, all of whom have innovation, ambition and success woven into their personal and professional stories.”

The publication will be there to welcome visitors in local accommodation for the upcoming ploughing championships and Colin Duggan, general manager of the Woodford Dolmen Hotel and board member of Carlow Tourism, said: “By having a quality publication of this nature available to visitors means they can find out more about what Co Carlow has to offer; therefore, they are more enticed to stay longer, which is great for the tourism industry in this county