Jim Gavin brings Sam Maguire to 5-in-a-row mural unveiling in Dublin

Mural artist Ruairi O Byrne who created a Jim Gavin mural in Ballybough. Picture: Collins

Five-in-a-row winning Dublin manager Jim Gavin brought along the Sam McGuire Cup and some of the winning team to mark the unveiling of an All Ireland victory mural in Ballybough today.

Work on the mural, which features a large image of camera-shy Gavin, began two weeks ago on the run-up to the All-Ireland final prior to the replay against Kerry. The replay resulted in a victory for the Dubs of 1-18 to 15 points.

Artist Ruari O’Byrne put the final touches to the mural overnight amid celebrations of the record-breaking success of the Dublin team.

Hundreds of people turned up to the unofficial unveiling of the mural at 11.30am today.

Audrey Walker with 14-moth-old Erin from Ballybough at a Jim Gavin mural. Picture: Collins

Gavin stayed out of camera shot, as he wanted the spotlight on the players and locals, and not on himself – a move typical of the man.

Former Lord Mayor and Independent councillor Christy Burke said it was a privilege to have the Dublin manager at the unveiling.

Mr Gavin, did not want to take from the glory of the players enjoying the mural that he said it was better that he did not pose for photographs.

Jack McCaffrey and Cllr Christy Burke with the Sam Maguire trophy today.

Cllr Burke said: “Mr Gavin is so full of humility he wanted the players who turned up for the unveiling of the mural to have all the glory.

“He is such a low profile man that he thinks of others first. This act of unselfishness gives a true picture of the man.

“We could learn a lot from him about how best to treat people and sports people. He really is a treasure to behold. He is what sport should be all about.

Artist Ruari O’Byrne with the mural today.

“We really appreciate (him) turning up to the unveiling along with the Cup and some of the team. It means a lot to the people who organised this and especially to the very talented artist Ruari O’Byrne who has worked so hard on this mural,” he said.

“It’s great that the County Board have helped out with getting Jim here as there will be so many demands on him and the team for days and weeks to come.

“It’s right and fitting to have a mural. (Jim Gavin is) a man off the people – a simple man. Who has along with his Dubs team, has given a great time over the years with great sport to us all. Jim, we salute you. Thanks. Dubs Abu.

“Thanks to Mick O Riordan of Dublin City Council, Sean Roche, Karl Mitchell, Mairead Burke and Mick D Banner man from Irish Rail,” he said to applause from the assembled crowd.