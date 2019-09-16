Gardaí assisting PSNI in Belfast murder probe

Picture: PA

Gardaí are assisting their Northern Irish counterparts in the murder investigation of a woman who disappeared in Belfast in 2017.

An Garda Síochána have commenced a search for Saoirse Smyth, disappeared in April 2017, in a forested area in Omeath, Co. Louth.

The search is being conducted by detectives from the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation, a garda spokesperson confirmed.

They are being assisted by the Louth Divisional Search Team, Garda Technical Bureau, specialist Forensic Archaeologist and specialist Cadaver Search dogs as well as PSNI investigators.

Saoirse, was last seen in the Belfast area in April 2017, she had very distinctive red hair and was approximately 5’0” tall and of slim build.

Gardaí previously conducted a technical examination of a house in relation to this case in Co Louth in July 2018.

Anyone who has any information in relation to the case is asked to contact the incident room in Dundalk Garda Station or contact their local garda station or the PSNI.