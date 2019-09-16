Man due in court in connection with Dublin drug and gun seizure

A 26-year-old man is due in court today in connection with a guns and drugs seizure in Dublin.

It’s after searches were carried out in the North Inner City on Thursday.

A search by gardaí of a premises at Palmerston Hall, Dominick Street at around 5pm on Thursday evening, led to this discovery.

They found two guns along with heroin and cannabis plants worth €22,000.

A designer watch and clothes worth €30,000 were also recovered along with a small amount of cash.

Two men were arrested that day.

One of them, a 26 year-old is expected to appear before a sitting of Dublin District Court today.

A 32-year-old who was arrested was released on Saturday and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.