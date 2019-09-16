New taxes being considered as Government bid to reduce plastic use

The government is considering new taxes to get people to change their behaviour when it comes to the environment.

Single use plastics like knives, forks and straws are to be banned while the carbon tax will also increase.

More measures are going to be announced to cut down on plastic waste and the need for landfill.

Communications Minister Richard Bruton says new taxes are being considered to persuade people to change their behaviour:

“It’s no secret that the levy has been successful in reducing the use of plastic bags,” he said adding that the fact that the levy doesn’t generate much revenue proved it led to a change in the public’s behaviour.

“We need to look at other areas such as promoting the use of keep-cups instead of disposables.

“There’s areas where levies can bring home that message very clearly and make the shift that we need,” he added.