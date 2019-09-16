Over 500 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals

University Hospital Limerick

There are 520 patients in Irish hospitals waiting for beds this morning, according to the INMO’s TrolleyWatch figures.

This is the highest the number has been in almost two weeks as the overcrowding crisis in Irish hospitals shows no signs of slowing down.

Once again, University Hospital Limerick has the most patients on trolleys with 54.

The mid-west hospital has had the most patients on trolleys every day in September so far, according to the INMO’s figures released every weekday.

The Mater Misericordiae University Hospital, who had 20 on trolleys on Friday have over double the amount this morning with 41.

The hospitals with the most patients waiting for beds this morning are:

University Hospital Limerick – 54

University Hospital Galway – 44

Mater Misericordiae University Hospital – 41