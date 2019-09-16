‘What the government is proposing is wrong’ – FF say Welfare increases in budget shouldn’t be ruled out

  • Home >
Monday, September 16, 2019

Fianna Fáil say it’s too soon to rule out a €5 increase in social welfare payments in the budget.

It comes after reports over the weekend that the Finance Minister has ruled out such an increase in pension, dole and carer’s payments.

Pascal Donohoe is framing the budget on the basis of a no-deal Brexit.

Willie O’Dea, Fianna Fáil’s spokesperson on social protection, disagrees with the government’s approach:

“I’m not into red line issues. All I’m saying is the budget has to be agreed.

“Whatever the Fianna Fáil party as a whole decide I have to go along with that,” he said.

But I think what the government is proposing is wrong

“The most vulnerable people in this country should be assisted.”

