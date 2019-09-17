Achill to Killeshin cycle was another huge success

THIS year’s annual Achill to Killeshin cycle by members of Killeshin Wheelers Cycling Club, in memory of Mark Attride, was another huge success. Thirty 30 completed the full two-day trip, while the group were joined by 20 more Wheelers for part of the return leg on day two.

“It was a fantastic weekend and the weather was absolutely super,” said Wheelers chairman Dick Ronan. “I think we had two punctures for the whole weekend. We had the wind in our tails and we completed 155 kilometres the first day and 145 kilometres the second day.”

Among the cyclists for the full trip this year was Kate Attride, wife of the late Mark.

“We took a different route this year via Loughrea and we stayed there on Saturday night,” said Dick. “We had a rapturous welcome back in to Killeshin on Sunday afternoon.”

An added element to this year’s cycle was the fantastic effort of the club’s novice cyclists. What originally started as a Couch to 50k group earlier this year continued to gain momentum.

“They did 103 kilometres on Sunday, starting in Killeshin, heading up to Monasterevin and looping back before they joined us and the garda escort in to Killeshin. It was great to have everyone coming in together.”

Funds raised from the cycle and the club’s recent table quiz will be split between St Clare’s Hospitality Kitchen and the Irish Motor Neuron Disease Association.

“The money is great, but the total sum doesn’t matter in the bigger picture,” said Dick. “We’re keeping Mark’s memory alive and that’s the big thing.”