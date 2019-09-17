Carlow company provides clean water for thousands of Congolese

AN engineering company based in Graiguecullen has just set up a water station to provide an impoverished community in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) with fresh drinking water. Delmec, which specialises in telecommunications, has been working in Africa for more than seven years and in DRC since 2012. Last year, it decided to give something back to the community in Africa.

Bienvenu Mandro, who manages Delmec in the Congo, and his team in Kinshasa put forward the idea to provide a water station in a very poor area of the capital city. DRC has a population of 90 million people and is the size of western Europe but has very little infrastructure such as roads, electricity, water and so forth.

It has huge natural resources, but the money from these seems to go into a few hands or leave the country, according to Delmec chief executive Kealan Delaney.

“The people of the country are very poor. Kinshasa is the capital of DRC and has a population of 12 million people. It is the third-largest city in Africa, the largest French-speaking city in the world and has an unemployment rate of greater than 50%,” Kealan pointed out.

“In Belair, the area where we built the water station, there is a population of more than 50,000 people. There is no running water, electricity or sewerage system. Most people have come from outside the city to find work, but end up living in very difficult conditions.”

Every day, families go early in the morning to local water sources to get water for drinking, cleaning and other basic necessities. They usually send their children, which means they may not go to school.

Bienvenu’s idea was to build a water well with a solar-powered water pump in the area. This would pump water into 10,000-litre tanks and provide it to the local community. Someone would be employed to maintain and serve people as they arrive for water.

The project began in November 2018 and was run by Joelle Mujinga, helped by her brother Patric, who acted as interpreter. Joelle organised the purchase of the land, the installation of the well, tanks, building and solar panels. She also organised the formation of the not-for-profit company Elikya. Elikya means hope in Lingala, the local language spoken in Kinshasa.

The land was bought last February and work was completed in June. In August, the water station was officially opened when Kealan visited Belair with his wife Laura.

“On the visit we could see the effect of this station; local people were really grateful. The provision of water, which we consider a basic necessity in Ireland, has made the lives of these people so much easier,” explained Kealan.

“Elikya is something that makes me really proud; we have done some great things in Delmec, but this is certainly up there. I would particularly like to thank the Delmec staff and management team, who allowed the funds to be contributed, Bienvenu and his Delmec team in DRC for the idea, Joelle and her brother Patric for managing the project, and Nsimba, who now runs the station,” Kealan concluded.