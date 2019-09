Gardaí are looking for help from the public in locating a missing teenager from Co Laois.

Gearóid Morrissey, 16, is missing from his home in Mountmellick since September 5.

He is believed to be in the Limerick area, according to a garda spokesperson.

He is described as being 5’7’’ in height of slim build with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station or any garda station.