Man, 70s, dies after early-morning crash in Co Roscommon

A man in his 70s has died following a single car crash in Co Roscommon in the early hours of this morning.

The driver was taken to Roscommon University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead after his car struck a wall at Ballyforan around 4.50am this morning, a garda spokesperson said.

A female passenger was uninjured in the incident.

A post-mortem is due to take place later today.

The road remains closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and diversions are in place.