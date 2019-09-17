One dead, three injured following two vehicle collision in Wexford

A woman in her 50s has died following a two-vehicle collision in Wexford.

The incident occurred at Kilnamanagh, Oulart, Co Wexford at around 1.30pm this afternoon.

The woman was taken to Wexford General Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Two men and another woman were also taken to Wexford General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Forensic Collision Investigators attended the scene and gardaí have said the road has since re-opened.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who travelled the road at the time of the collision, and who may have dash cam footage, to contact Gardaí in Enniscorthy on 053 9233 534, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.