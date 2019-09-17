Weekend camp-out was a real blast for local scouts group

  • Home >
Monday, September 16, 2019

FROM climbing walls to fireside singalongs, the annual camp-out for the 5th Carlow Town Scouts at Knockbeg was a fantastic experience.

Beaver leader Oisin Keane said: “It’s the only occasion when all sections – beavers, cubs, scouts, ventures, rovers and leaders – are together for one weekend. The whole idea is to get all ages together from the six-year-olds to 18.”

The 5th Carlow Town Scouts gathered at Knockbeg College for their annual annual camp-out
Photos: Thomas Nolan Photography

Ninety youths took part, along with a dozen leaders. All sections were mixed together into different groups and they carried out a wide variety of activities. There was a climbing wall, archery, blow-up football and events to forge teamwork. There was also a camp singsong at night, while a small ceremony was also held to mark beavers and cubs who were moving up through the grades.

Food was provided by the Parents and Friends Support Group, while the camp chief who organised everything along with a committee was Jenny Rath.

Oisin said it was the beavers’ first camp-out in the colder conditions of September and a great experience. The 5th is a busy branch and it would welcome new leaders to the fold. If you would enjoy helping young people reach their potential, have a sense of fun, want to make new friends, learn new skills or rediscover adventure, please give group leader Gale Scanlan a call on 086 8269208.

