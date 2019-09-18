Bus Connects axe planned Santry route after locals submit ‘thousands of letters’

The National Transport Authority has confirmed the Swords Road in Santry will not be reduced to a one-way system for Bus Connects.

The NTA has rowed back on its initial plans, and the route will remain a two-way road.

Resident groups have objected to elements of the Bus Connects plan including loss of land, felling of trees and safety issues.

“We submitted many thousands of letters and petitions on behalf of many residents, like myself, in Santry who would have badly affected by this,” said TD Noel Rock.

Mr Rock added the NTA’s change of heart means they are listening to some of those objections.

“Ultimately, this is a good news story for Santry, a good news story for residents’ power and a good news story for the Bus Connects project,” he said.

“If they can continue to listen to people and continue to adapt their plans that’s a good thing for everybody.”