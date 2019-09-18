Councillors shy away from strike for climate change

THE word ‘strike’ proved objectionable to several members of Carlow County Council when they were asked to support an upcoming global action day on climate change.

People Before Profit’s Adrienne Wallace had put down a motion calling on the council to support the ‘global climate strike’ set for Friday 20 September. Cllr Wallace said the motion followed a similar strike by local secondary school students last May.

Support for the motion initially appeared strong. Cllr William Paton welcomed the motion and believed the future leaders of the country would be involved in the event.

Jokingly, he said he was delighted that the strike was taking place on his birthday.

Cllr Andrea Dalton said the date was also an opportunity for local businesses to look at what steps they could take to make themselves more environmentally friendly.

“Small steps can make a big difference,” she said.

However, some councillors had concerns, some of which were fairly perplexing.

Cllr Arthur McDonald wanted ‘strike’ taken out of the motion. “I do not support strike,” he said.

Cllr Tommy Kinsella was of a similar mind. “Can protest be put in, rather than ‘strike’?”

Cllr Ken Murnane added: “’Strike’ is not a great word.”

Cllr Paton produced his laptop and googled the event to show his colleagues that it is called ‘global climate strike’.

Cllr Fintan Phelan added that the motion had to do with the support of people involved rather than a strike.

Cllr Michael Doran raised another concern and wondered whether there would be an insurance issue if the council supported students leaving school.

An irritated cllr John Cassin called on the Leighlinbridge councillor to “think about what he was asking”. Cllr Cassin maintained that school insurance would cover the students.