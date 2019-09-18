Rezoning of Braun site will pave the way for potential new businesses

THE first step in the potential transformation of the vacant Braun site took place last week at September’s meeting of Carlow County Council. Councillors voted to begin the process of rezoning the Braun site from industrial to enterprise and employment.

The meeting heard that the owner of the site had contacted the council to consider the change with a variation to the joint spatial plan for the Carlow/Graiguecullen greater urban area.

The owner believes the rezoning will make the site more attractive to “hi-tech and office-based industries, thereby facilitating a range of new office facilities on the site”. The zoning change could provide for office-based enterprise, call centres, wholesale outlets, a conference centre, hospital, a primary healthcare centre and recreational facilities.

Industrial uses such as light industry, laboratory research, craft industry and enterprise incubator units would also be permitted.

In a report to councillors on the matter, the local authority’s chief executive Kathleen Holohan said the council believes the change is appropriate due to the site’s current condition and to “improve the visual amenity” and the lengthy duration it had lain vacant. She said the change would facilitate a broader range of employment uses.

The move was welcomed by county councillors.

The site had begun to fall into “rack and ruin”, according to cllr Andrea Dalton.

“Anything that can be done would be great,” she said.

Cllr Fergal Browne said any progress would likely see the demolition of the Braun factory and would need planning permission. “It (the factory) is not useful in the current climate; things have moved on,” he said.

Councillors also pressed for details of what was planned for the area.

Acting director of services Fiona O’Neill said there had been pre-planning meetings, but these were confidential. However, she said that the owner of the property was “actively engaging” with the site.

Ms O’Neill said the process to rezone the land would take around five to six months.

Councillors voted for the process to begin and the changes will go on public display.