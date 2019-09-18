Youth theatre group’s comedic take on famous play was just hilarious

CARLOW’S drama scene has never looked healthier, because not only is there a thriving amateur dramatic group and several musical-orientated companies but young people are also deeply involved in theatre.

Testament to this is the success of Co Carlow Youth Theatre’s (CCYT) latest production,What you will. The show was sold out on the first of its three-night run and the audience was made up of teenagers and their families.

“We had great houses every night, so that was brilliant. That shows us that the young people involved were really into it and told their friends about it. We’ve some great comedic actors, so some of the scenes were very funny and they really connected with the young audience,” said Eimear Cheasty from CCYT, who produced the play.

The play was a reworking of William Shakespeare’s Twelfth night and featured a cast of talented teens.

Written and directed by Ursula McGinn, in collaboration with members of the CCYT, the play was stage-managed by John Sutton. Tadgh McSweeney was in charge of lighting and stage directing, while Naomi Faughnan produced the costumes.

The talented cast featured Adam Dwyer, Adeshina Adetella, Aidan Kirby, Aoife Cawley, Bobby Ho, Ciara Long, Emma Delaney, Lauren Morrissey, Róisín Sutton, Sally Monaghan and Susie Murphy Dooley.

CCYT is run by Eimear Cheasty and Sile Penkert and is centred solely around children and teenagers. Their drama classes take place every Monday evening in the Visual arts centre and a limited number of places remain for the upcoming term. Call Eimear on 087 0979889 or log on to countycarlowyouththeatre.com