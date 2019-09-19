Fianna Fáil distances itself from cllr McDonald’s Traveller remarks

THE Carlow Travellers Forum has expressed upset to Fianna Fáil and cllr Arthur McDonald, in particular, following the councillor’s derogatory comments about Travellers at a meeting of Carlow County Council last week.

The Bagenalstown man’s remarks about Traveller criminality during a discussion on Traveller accommodation went viral last week. Cllr McDonald said crime rates went up by 30% during the summer, around the time of the Borris Fair. Cllr McDonald later doubled down saying that some Travellers had “no interest in the law”.

Elizabeth Connors, a development worker for the Carlow Travellers Forum, spoke of the hurt the comments had caused.

“When you hear an elected representative come up with such derogatory language and to be so belittling of people who have fought so hard to overcome discrimination, it’s a very unfair comment to make,” she said. “When you are working with any minority, you should have the common decency to have that mutual respect, to be a bit more sensitive. Not that you have to protect them; but you have common sense.”

News had spread of the comments among members of the Traveller programme at St Catherine’s Community Services on Tuesday. The centre was holding an event to mark Suicide Awareness Day. Travellers have a grossly disproportionate suicide rate, six times that of the settled community.

Manger of the Travellers programmes at St Catherine’s, Valerie Ryan, said: “It’s so disappointing to get negative, sweeping statements about the whole Travelling community on a day like that, when we are trying to promote hope for the future.”

The Carlow Traveller Forum had sent a letter to cllr Arthur McDonald and Fianna Fáil headquarters expressing the distress and concern it had raised in the local community of Travellers.

Cllr McDonald refused to apologise for his comments about Travellers, both during after the meeting. He had responded “facts are facts”, when asked to back up his claim of the crime increase.

When asked again by The Nationalist for evidence, he referred to articles in national media citing the disproportionate number of Travellers in Irish prisons compared with the settled community. Cllr McDonald said he had only referred to “Traveller gangs” in the council meeting and not to Travellers in general.

Asked why he had brought up Traveller crime in a discussion about Traveller accommodation, cllr McDonald said he was entitled to his contribution.

The Nationalist contacted Fianna Fáil headquarters for comment. In a statement, a Fianna Fáil spokesperson said: “The remarks attributed by you to cllr McDonald are not Fianna Fáil policy. Our party believes in an inclusive approach to the challenges faced by the Traveller community and that we should all work together to resolve such challenges.”

Cllr McDonald also faced accusations of sexism after he told People Before Profit’s Adrienne Wallace to “shut your mouth” after she had objected to his remarks about Travellers. Cllr Wallace said cllr McDonald would not have said the remark to a male councillor, although he disputed this. She has since made a complaint to Carlow County Council about the matter, while cllr McDonald has apologised for the remark.

Cllr Wallace had posted a video and press release about the controversial episode, with the video attracting 30,000 views. The video had also drawn a comment from cllr McDonald’s Facebook page, describing cllr Wallace as a “sad person”.

Cllr McDonald said he had been the target of vulgar, insulting comments on the video. The Bagenalstown man said it had amounted to “incitement to hatred” against him. He had gone to his solicitor about the comments and was seeking an appointment with the local garda superintendent. He accused cllr Wallace of looking for her “pound of flesh”.

Cllr Wallace said he was just “victim blaming”.

“If Arthur does not want to be called out, he should probably behave a bit better,” she said. “There is no malice, I am just defending myself. I don’t think any woman, any person, should accept being spoken to like that.”