‘Irish citizenship through birth or descent’ the most visited document on Citizens Information website

Citizens Information had more than 13 million users last year with ‘Irish citizenship through birth or descent’ the most visited document.

The information body has unveiled its annual report for 2018 which highlighted the most visited documents on citizensinformation.ie.

The report found that a total of 574,096 people called to Citizens Information Services, with over a million queries.

The majority of queries in 2018 were related to:

Social welfare (45%),

housing (9%),

health (9%),

employment (7%),

money and tax (6%).

The report also found that 5,922 social policy cases were documented by Citizens Information Services and the Citizens Information Phone Service and that 9,579 Citizens Information clients received an advocacy service.

The most popular documents visited on citizensinformation.ie in 2018 were also listed.

They were:

Irish citizenship through birth or descent

State Pension (Contributory)

Working Family Payment

Rest periods and breaks

Medical cards

Carer’s Allowance

Visa requirements for entering Ireland

Illness Benefit

How your tax is calculated

Registering to vote.

Along with the report, the body launched a Citizens Information recruitment campaign.

In 2018, the restructure of the CIS and MABS networks involved the transfer of staff, assets and liabilities from 93 to 16 regional companies: 8 CIS and 8 MABS.

As a result, a national recruitment campaign for Citizens Information Services is now live with 59 posts, including 23 new posts, advertised across 40 locations.

Angela Black, Chief Executive of the Citizens Information Board, said: “I am delighted to see the benefits of the CIS restructure.

“The network of services is now better aligned with new governance requirements for organisations in receipt of State funding.”

“The introduction of new grades of staff will increase the number of Information Officer posts and introduce the Senior Information Officer and Regional Administrator grades.

“As a result, overall staffing levels in the CIS will increase by 7%, with frontline staff increasing by 10.6%.”