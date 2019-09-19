Life-saving device in situ at New Oak community centre

THE New Oak area of Carlow has just become a little bit safer healthwise, after the local residents’ committee installed a defibrillator outside their community centre.

Sharon Parker Byrne, manager of the community centre, told Around Carlow Town that the life-saving machine came about through the co-operation of several people.

It all started when the steering committee from the community centre and the New Oak estate residents decided to install a defibrillator outside the building so it would be more accessible to the town’s first responder team, as well as the six volunteers from New Oak who were trained in how to use the machine.

Carlow County Council and residents from the area surrounding New Oak rowed in behind the project and a collection was started. Terry and Gale Byrne from the nearby Gala shop on the Burrin Road also helped out by having a collection bucket in their shop. Gemma Ray, a member of the New Oak Community Centre committee, also organised a karaoke night in the Workman’s Club, with DJ David Whelan providing the soundtrack and David Lawlor taking photos. The machine, plus insurance and other ancillary pieces cost about €3,000, but there are ongoing costs involved, too, so some fundraising will have to continue.

Now that the defibrillator is in situ, several community centre members and residents of New Oak housing estate have been trained to use it. Carlow First Responders, the national ambulance service and volunteers all have access to the security code and there’s a CCTV camera monitoring it 24/7.

“This is an important asset to our community; lives could be saved. It took a lot of commitment, but we got a huge response to the idea. A huge thanks to all who made it possible,” concluded Sharon.