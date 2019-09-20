Cakes and buns were baked to perfection at community street feast

THERE wasn’t a soggy bottom in sight! Every one of the cakes and buns that were on display in the bake-off were perfection itself!

The Laurels housing estate in the Tullow Road area of Carlow town was the setting for the first-ever community Street Feast and Bake-Off competition. There was fun for all the family with people of all ages enjoying music, games and wonderful food.

Alan O’Dwyer from the Tullow Road Development Group was very pleased with the turnout. “It was fantastic to see people from the estates on the Tullow Road come to support the event. We were delighted to see people arriving with lots of homemade treats to share with their neighbours.”

The idea behind the event was to encourage social opportunities that would be inclusive for the whole community so that people could enjoy and feel a part of where they live.

“It was a real feelgood day; so many people came and enjoyed themselves and got to know their neighbours. This sense of community is so important,” said community development officer Martina Walsh.

The bake-off showed the creativity of participants from all age groups on the Tullow road, with buns, cakes and biscuits aplenty. There was traditional and modern bakes, with a taste of different cultures. Mayor Andrea Dalton acted as judge for the bake-off and had plenty of offers of help with the tasting.

The residents had great fun trying to score in penalty shootouts against the gardaí. Carlow Regional Youth Service (CRYS) provided lots of entertainment with several games and the Tullow Road Development Group ensured that no-one went hungry, with dishes coming from houses around the Laurels estate in support.

“It’s days like these that show what being a part of a community should be about. Any businesses we approached were happy and willing to support the event, so there were lots of spot prizes and food going around!” according to Garda Frank Bergin from the Community Policing Unit.

The Tullow Road Development Group was behind the day, with support from County Carlow Development Partnership, Carlow County Council, CRYS and the Community Policing Unit of An Garda Síochána in Carlow.

Also supporting the day were local businesses Subway, McDonald’s, Apache Pizza, KFC, Supermac’s, Homesavers, Iceland, Kearney Meats and Florinos.