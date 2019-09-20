  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Gardaí issue fresh appeal for information on Kildare fire which killed three people in 1987

Gardaí issue fresh appeal for information on Kildare fire which killed three people in 1987

Friday, September 20, 2019

Gardaí have issued a fresh appeal for information in relation to a fire that took three lives 32 years ago today.

On September 20, 1987, a fire occurred at Church Lane, Kilcock, Co Kildare where Barbara Doyle, 20, was babysitting here nieces Mary Ellen, 8, Kerrie Anne, 3.

Barbara Doyle

Between 3am and 4am that Sunday morning a fire was reported at the house, which gardaí believe was started deliberately.

Two years ago the investigation was upgraded to a murder investigation and an incident room has been established at Leixlip Garda Station.

“Gardaí firmly believe that there are persons in the community who have information in relation to this fire,” a garda spokesperson said.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone with information to contact Leixlip Garda Station or any garda station.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Teen hospitalised after assault outside the RDS

Friday, 20/09/19 - 2:00pm

‘I want to fight for everyone’s future’ – Students across the country march for climate change action

Friday, 20/09/19 - 1:30pm

Revenue seize tobacco and cigarettes worth over €1m in Dublin Port

Friday, 20/09/19 - 11:35am