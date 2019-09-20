  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Watch: Cork TD Jim Daly announces he will not contest next general election

Watch: Cork TD Jim Daly announces he will not contest next general election

Friday, September 20, 2019

Minister of State Jim Daly will not contest the next election.

The Fine Gael Cork South West TD says he is no longer able to balance political life with having a young family, according to reports.

Reports this morning said that he told the Taoiseach of his decision earlier this week and will inform supporters in his constituency today.

Mr Daly, who got 8,878 first preference votes as he topped the poll in his constituency in 2011, confirmed the news in a video shared by theSouthern Star newspapers’ social media channels.

Fianna Fail’s Margaret Murphy O’Mahony and Independent Michael Collins are the other TD’s for the area in a constituency where Fine Gael have a good record in recent elections.

Mr Daly served as a Minister of State for the last two years.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Teen hospitalised after assault outside the RDS

Friday, 20/09/19 - 2:00pm

‘I want to fight for everyone’s future’ – Students across the country march for climate change action

Friday, 20/09/19 - 1:30pm

Revenue seize tobacco and cigarettes worth over €1m in Dublin Port

Friday, 20/09/19 - 11:35am