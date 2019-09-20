Watch: Cork TD Jim Daly announces he will not contest next general election

Minister of State Jim Daly will not contest the next election.

The Fine Gael Cork South West TD says he is no longer able to balance political life with having a young family, according to reports.

Reports this morning said that he told the Taoiseach of his decision earlier this week and will inform supporters in his constituency today.

Mr Daly, who got 8,878 first preference votes as he topped the poll in his constituency in 2011, confirmed the news in a video shared by theSouthern Star newspapers’ social media channels.

Fianna Fail’s Margaret Murphy O’Mahony and Independent Michael Collins are the other TD’s for the area in a constituency where Fine Gael have a good record in recent elections.

Mr Daly served as a Minister of State for the last two years.