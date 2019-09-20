Quinn staff ‘demand an end to this reign of terror’ following attack on executive

Workers and people from the community attended a solidarity rally today (Brian Lawless/PA)

Staff at Quinn Industrial Holdings in Derrylin, Co Fermanagh have condemned the abduction and attack on Kevin Lunny.

They have taken part in a solidarity rally with local residents this afternoon.

It was organised to show their anger over intimidation against the company following the attack on Mr Lunney on Tuesday night.

Gardaí and the PSNI are investigating the attack which saw the Chief Operating Officer taken to another location and attacked before being dumped hours later on the side of a road in Cavan with what were said to be “life-changing” injuries.

Gardaí said that they carried out a number of searches in the Cavan area today.

Quinn staff have offered their ‘unequivocal support’ for the ‘highly respected’ executive and his family.

They said the attack was “not only an attack on Kevin, but on the entire staff and community.

“This attack is the latest in a campaign of intimidation against the directors and senior management of QIH.

As a staff group, we utterly condemn this and all previous physical assaults, arson attacks and intimidation on members of staff.

The staff called for the attackers “to stop this campaign”, saying “the people who are perpetrating these acts do not represent us, or our views.”

They added: “We demand an end to this reign of terror, to all intimidation and attacks on management and their properties.

“We call on local politicians, the PSNI and the Gardaí to allocate whatever resources are necessary to bring these perpetrators to justice and to bring an end to these brutal attacks so we can feel safe in our place of work and in our local communities.”

Gardaí have said they are liaising closely with and assisting the PSNI with the investigation.

Deputy Commissioner John Twomey said today: “The local community and all normal people in a democratic society, and An Garda Síochána are outraged at this savage and horrific attack on a businessman going about his normal business.

“An Garda Síochána will make every effort to bring these violent criminals to justice, but we need the support of the local community in order to do so.”

“An Garda Síochána has committed significant local resources to an incredibly serious investigation and will continue to do so into the future, fully supported by national units, in order to bring this investigation to a successful conclusion,” added Chief Superintendent John O’Reilly, Cavan/Monaghan Garda Division.

“My team and I continue to support Mr Lunney and his family and work closely with the management team of Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH).”

Gardaí and the PSNI are appealing for people who may have seen a black saloon Audi being driven in the Derrylin, Fermanagh / Swanlinbar, Killeshandra Cavan areas to make contact.

They also wish to hear from anyone who may have been driving in the Fermanagh/Cavan border region on Tuesday evening, between 6pm – 10pm, who may have dashcam footage.

Anyone with information can contact An Garda Síochána at Cavan Garda Station 049 4368800, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any garda station or the PSNI at 101, quoting reference number 1748 of 17/09/19.

Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

Ibec, the group that represents Irish business, have also condemned the attack on Mr Lunney.

CEO of the group – Danny McCoy – said in a statement today: “Business right across the island is in shock at this vicious and reprehensible attack.

“Such violent, illegal activity has no place in Irish life. The full resources of the State must be used to bring the perpetrators to justice. We wish Kevin a full and speedy recovery.”

Earlier today, Quinn chief executive Liam McCaffrey described the attackers as “depraved individuals”.

He told local radio station Northern Sound that Mr Lunney was moved from Cavan General Hospital to Drogheda General Hospital on Wednesday night for surgery.

He said: “He underwent a procedure to reset his leg. He had a steel pin in because it was broken in two places. He was happy to get that out of the way because it lessened his pain.”

Asked if he had a message for those who carried out the attack, Mr McCaffrey said: “Anything I say is not going to have an impact on the type of depraved individuals involved here.

“My message is clear to any decent human being listening on the radio today: If you have any inkling about who has carried this out, you need to get the information to the authorities.

The full statement from the staff of Quinn Industrial Holdings:

In the wake of Tuesday’s horrendous, premeditated attack on Kevin Lunney, our colleague and Chief Operating Officer, in which he was abducted and viciously assaulted resulting in hospitalisation, we the staff of QIH want to express our unequivocal support for Kevin and his family and wish him a full and speedy recovery from the horrific injuries that have been inflicted on him.

Our thoughts and prayers are first and foremost with Kevin and his family at this time.

He is highly respected and held in high regard in our company for his hard work, commitment and dedication to the staff, the business and the local community.

This attack was not only an attack on Kevin, but on the entire staff and community.

This attack is the latest in a campaign of intimidation against the directors and senior management of QIH. As a staff group, we utterly condemn this and all previous physical assaults, arson attacks and intimidation on members of staff.

The people who are perpetrating these acts do not represent us, or our views, and we plead with them to stop this campaign with immediate effect. The staff of QIH fully support the directors and senior management of the company.

We ask those in our local communities to come together in solidarity to support Kevin and the Lunney family, and we also plead with them to give whatever support and assistance is required to assist in bringing these perpetrators to justice.

We demand an end to this reign of terror, to all intimidation and attacks on management and their properties.

We call on local politicians, the PSNI and the Gardaí to allocate whatever resources are necessary to bring these perpetrators to justice and to bring an end to these brutal attacks so we can feel safe in our place of work and in our local communities.

To this end, we present a petition signed by all staff in support of this statement.

– additional reporting by Press Association