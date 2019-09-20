Rugby-mad Kyle is off to Japan as Ireland mascot

THERE will be extra reason to cheer on the Irish rugby team in Carlow this weekend, when a Tullow youngster takes up the special role of mascot.

Eleven-year-old Kyle Leybourne will walk out with the Ireland team on Sunday morning for the World Cup opener with Scotland in Yokohama, Japan.

Kyle from Tullow Hill received the fantastic news from none other than rugby legend Brian O’Driscoll after winning a competition run by Land Rover.

The car giant had asked young rugby fans to post videos of themselves explaining why they should be an official mascot at Rugby World Cup 2019.

Kyle’s aunt Sarah Calbeck had spied the competition on Facebook and alerted the Leybournes.

“He is rugby obsessed and he had all these great ideas for it. It was great fun doing it!” said Kyle’s mum Anne.

Kyle showcased his rugby skills, including a perfect penalty kick, performed a version of Ireland’s Call and displayed some deft dance moves with his seven-year-old brother Zac and sister Chloe (9).

The Carlow youngster was told he was on a final shortlist and invited to Dublin with his family.

Unbeknown to Kyle, he had already been deemed the winner and Brian O’Driscoll was on hand to tell him.

In the aftermath of the shock, Kyle spoke of his excitement: “To walk out with Rory Best will just be amazing. I can’t wait.”

“He just could not believe it,” added Anne. “We are so proud of him and so excited for him as well. It’s really a once-in-a-lifetime experience. He’s going to get a great experience in Japan and it’ll be a big moment walking out with his actual heroes, Rory and the team.”

Kyle plays for Tullow Rugby Club and is a pupil at Carrigduff National School.

There has been a whirlwind of excitement since the great news and Kyle has become something of a local celebrity. He jets off tomorrow, Wednesday, ahead of Sunday’s game with his Dad John.

What will make it even more special is that Kyle’s relative Andrew Porter will likely be part of the match-day squad.

The international prop is his second cousin and his family originally hail from Clonegal. Andrew’s father Ernie played with Carlow Rugby Club and was a major factor in Carlow winning the Provincial Towns’ Cup in 1977.