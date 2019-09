A young man has been hospitalised after being assaulted near the RDS in Dublin this morning.

The teenager was attacked on Simmonscourt Road in Donnybrook.

He was taken to St. Vincent’s University Hospital with minor injuries.

There is a Higher Options Conference for Transition Year, fifth and sixth year students is taking place in the RDS today

The incident happened around 11.15 this morning.

An investigation is underway.

More to follow